In the last trading session, 509,299 shares of the Credicorp Ltd.(NYSE:BAP) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $153.9, and it changed around -$4.67 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.22 Billion. BAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $220.25, offering almost -43.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $110.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.22% since then. We note from Credicorp Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 346.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 469.99 Million.

Credicorp Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BAP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Credicorp Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP): Trading Information

Although BAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $167.4 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0718 over the last five days. On the other hand, Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $613.58, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 298.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BAP is forecast to be at a low of $484.14 and a high of $720.62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +368.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 214.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) projections and forecasts

Credicorp Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +19.76 percent over the past six months and at a -94.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -17.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -54.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 214.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Credicorp Ltd. to make $967.84 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 Billion and $908.57 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.3%. Credicorp Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 7.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.17% per year for the next five years.

BAP Dividend Yield

Credicorp Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was $8.8. It is important to note, however, that the 5.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.72% per year.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.64% of Credicorp Ltd. shares, and 65.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.11%. Credicorp Ltd. stock is held by 455 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.62% of the shares, which is about 4.36 Million shares worth $540.53 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 3.98% or 3.76 Million shares worth $465.97 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2764899 shares worth $317.08 Million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 943.82 Thousand shares worth around $145.26 Million, which represents about 1% of the total shares outstanding.

