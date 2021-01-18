In the last trading session, 321,285 shares of the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:VLRS) were traded, and its beta was 2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.58, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15 Billion. VLRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.48, offering almost -16.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.61% since then. We note from Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 325.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 535.91 Million.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VLRS as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS): Trading Information

Although VLRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.04 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.022 over the last five days. On the other hand, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 294.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $259.91, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2144.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLRS is forecast to be at a low of $125.36 and a high of $382.18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +3200.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 982.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) projections and forecasts

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +133 percent over the past six months and at a -209.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -93.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $347Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. to make $361.17 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $505.67 Million and $7.83 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -95.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.2%. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. earnings are expected to increase by 379.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 43.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.9%. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.6% of the shares, which is about 5.83 Million shares worth $42.03 Million.

Harris Associates L.P., with 7.04% or 4.77 Million shares worth $34.41 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark International Small Cap Fund and Alps Series Tr-Seven Canyons World Innovators Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 3098800 shares worth $22.34 Million, making up 4.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps Series Tr-Seven Canyons World Innovators Fd held roughly 470Thousand shares worth around $3.39 Million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.

