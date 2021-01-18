In the last trading session, 253,627 shares of the CONMED Corporation(NYSE:CNMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $114.89, and it changed around -$3.57 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.29 Billion. CNMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $120.81, offering almost -5.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.22% since then. We note from CONMED Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 328.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 286.65 Million.

CONMED Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CNMD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CONMED Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD): Trading Information

Although CNMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $120.8 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0176 over the last five days. On the other hand, CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNMD is forecast to be at a low of $95 and a high of $127. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +10.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) projections and forecasts

CONMED Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +44.94 percent over the past six months and at a -19.7% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -15.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $262.94 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CONMED Corporation to make $235.55 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $264.87 Million and $214.85 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.5%. CONMED Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -29.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.3% per year for the next five years.

CNMD Dividend Yield

CONMED Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 27, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.8. It is important to note, however, that the 0.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.33% per year.

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.31% of CONMED Corporation shares, and 107.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.05%. CONMED Corporation stock is held by 333 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.9% of the shares, which is about 4.26 Million shares worth $335.23 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.21% or 2.92 Million shares worth $229.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1836327 shares worth $205.67 Million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 800.82 Thousand shares worth around $63Million, which represents about 2.8% of the total shares outstanding.

