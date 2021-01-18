In the last trading session, 253,611 shares of the Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:CVGI) were traded, and its beta was 3.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.73, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $269.19 Million. CVGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.86, offering almost -12.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.8% since then. We note from Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 336.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 307.85 Million.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CVGI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI): Trading Information

Although CVGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.22- on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0235 over the last five days. On the other hand, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 978.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVGI is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +60.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) projections and forecasts

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +273.08 percent over the past six months and at a -92.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +116.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 350% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $183.9 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. to make $181.18 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $189.49 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.1%. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -55.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12% per year for the next five years.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.72% of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. shares, and 60.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.7%. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.28% of the shares, which is about 2.36 Million shares worth $15.42 Million.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC, with 5.04% or 1.63 Million shares worth $10.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 776203 shares worth $5.07 Million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 557.67 Thousand shares worth around $3.64 Million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.

