In the last trading session, 214,695 shares of the Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation(NYSE:CLII) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.55, and it changed around -$0.55 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $360.81 Million. CLII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.49, offering almost -7.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.31% since then. We note from Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 280.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.49 Million.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

