In the last trading session, 233,744 shares of the CEVA, Inc.(NASDAQ:CEVA) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.93, and it changed around -$1.74 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.2 Billion. CEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.4, offering almost -10.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.08% since then. We note from CEVA, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 272.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 151.22 Million.

CEVA, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CEVA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CEVA, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA): Trading Information

Although CEVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $59.40 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.0593 over the last five days. On the other hand, CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 505.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEVA is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.24 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect CEVA, Inc. to make $22.71 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.31 Million and $23.61 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.2%. CEVA, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -95.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.1% per year for the next five years.

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.85% of CEVA, Inc. shares, and 86.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.14%. CEVA, Inc. stock is held by 246 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.99% of the shares, which is about 3.34 Million shares worth $131.33 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.81% or 2.18 Million shares worth $85.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1431537 shares worth $65.13 Million, making up 6.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 689.25 Thousand shares worth around $27.79 Million, which represents about 3.1% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored