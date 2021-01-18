In the last trading session, 326,302 shares of the Cathay General Bancorp(NASDAQ:CATY) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.59, and it changed around -$0.45 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.92 Billion. CATY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38, offering almost -3.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.95% since then. We note from Cathay General Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 324.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 395.8 Million.

Cathay General Bancorp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CATY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cathay General Bancorp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY): Trading Information

Although CATY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $37.18 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0478 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.8, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CATY is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) projections and forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +48.86 percent over the past six months and at a -21.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -9.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150.26 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to make $149.52 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $149.86 Million and $146.24 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.1%. Cathay General Bancorp earnings are expected to increase by 4.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8% per year for the next five years.

CATY Dividend Yield

Cathay General Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 27, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 3.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.92% per year.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.44% of Cathay General Bancorp shares, and 72.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.82%. Cathay General Bancorp stock is held by 317 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.91% of the shares, which is about 8.69 Million shares worth $188.51 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.69% or 6.92 Million shares worth $150.07 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2164345 shares worth $46.92 Million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.96 Million shares worth around $63.13 Million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.

