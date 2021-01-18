In the last trading session, 293,338 shares of the Castle Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CSTL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.14, and it changed around -$1.48 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.84 Billion. CSTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.12, offering almost -8.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.66% since then. We note from Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 260.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 285.24 Million.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CSTL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Castle Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL): Trading Information

Although CSTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $79.89 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0687 over the last five days. On the other hand, Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.8, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSTL is forecast to be at a low of $54 and a high of $80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +7.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) projections and forecasts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +72.46 percent over the past six months and at a -90.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -218.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -533.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. to make $16.68 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $17.64 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Castle Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 127.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.39% of Castle Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 67.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.32%. Castle Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 211 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.84% of the shares, which is about 1.38 Million shares worth $70.9 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.96% or 999.66 Thousand shares worth $51.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2058240 shares worth $138.21 Million, making up 10.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 981.16 Thousand shares worth around $50.48 Million, which represents about 4.87% of the total shares outstanding.

