In the last trading session, 651,033 shares of the BRP Inc.(NASDAQ:DOOO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.04, and it changed around $3.58 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.11 Billion. DOOO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70, offering almost -1.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.21% since then. We note from BRP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 125.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.84 Million.

BRP Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DOOO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO): Trading Information

Instantly DOOO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $70.00 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0283 over the last five days. On the other hand, BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 180.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOOO is forecast to be at a low of $56.87 and a high of $82.23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BRP Inc. (DOOO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. BRP Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

DOOO Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.5 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.35. It is important to note, however, that the 0.5% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.4% of BRP Inc. shares, and 78.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.93%. BRP Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with Mackenzie Financial Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.51% of the shares, which is about 4.56 Million shares worth $240.76 Million.

FIL LTD, with 10.06% or 4.36 Million shares worth $230.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 614331 shares worth $33.14 Million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc held roughly 325.7 Thousand shares worth around $18.58 Million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.

