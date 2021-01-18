In the last trading session, 262,218 shares of the Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.(NYSE:BCEI) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.35, and it changed around -$0.51 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $465.65 Million. BCEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.8, offering almost -15.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.09% since then. We note from Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 217.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.71 Million.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BCEI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI): Trading Information

Although BCEI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.25 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.0538 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCEI is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +119.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) projections and forecasts

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +28.97 percent over the past six months and at a -51.34% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -33%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -37.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -35.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.96 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. to make $76.82 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $79.67 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.2%. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -60.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.19% of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. shares, and 102.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.56%. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. stock is held by 235 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.4% of the shares, which is about 3Million shares worth $56.41 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.26% or 2.76 Million shares worth $51.94 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1337353 shares worth $23.68 Million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $21.25 Million, which represents about 5.76% of the total shares outstanding.

