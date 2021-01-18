In the last trading session, 208,511 shares of the Beazer Homes USA, Inc.(NYSE:BZH) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.37, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $480.37 Million. BZH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.23, offering almost -12.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.44% since then. We note from Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 293.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 404.08 Million.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BZH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH): Trading Information

Although BZH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.76 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0206 over the last five days. On the other hand, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BZH is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) projections and forecasts

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +38.84 percent over the past six months and at a 2.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +222.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.5%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.4%. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 168.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4% per year for the next five years.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.88% of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. shares, and 77.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.36%. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. stock is held by 179 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.16% of the shares, which is about 2.55 Million shares worth $33.66 Million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with 7.45% or 2.33 Million shares worth $30.73 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1659813 shares worth $21.91 Million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 792.01 Thousand shares worth around $10.45 Million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.

