In the last trading session, 269,549 shares of the Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:BBGI) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.87 Million. BBGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.15, offering almost -156.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.79% since then. We note from Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 315.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.4 Million.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BBGI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI): Trading Information

Instantly BBGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.04- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.1754 over the last five days. On the other hand, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) is 0.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBGI is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) projections and forecasts

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.83 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +17.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.6%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63%. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 96.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.49% of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. shares, and 26.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.73%. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Gamco Investors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.75% of the shares, which is about 978.46 Thousand shares worth $1.21 Million.

Teton Advisors, Inc, with 4.96% or 626Thousand shares worth $776.24 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 654892 shares worth $812.07 Thousand, making up 5.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd held roughly 500Thousand shares worth around $745Thousand, which represents about 3.96% of the total shares outstanding.

