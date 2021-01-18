In the last trading session, 270,792 shares of the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc(NASDAQ:AVDL) were traded, and its beta was 1.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.67, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $387.81 Million. AVDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.49, offering almost -102.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.03% since then. We note from Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 332.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 466.62 Million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AVDL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL): Trading Information

Instantly AVDL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.98- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.44%. The company’s shares are currently down 0% year-to-date, but still down -0.0249 over the last five days. On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 168.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVDL is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +244.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 124.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) projections and forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.12 percent over the past six months and at a 95.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -300% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -1150% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -62.3%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.5%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc earnings are expected to increase by 65.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.89% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares, and 56.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.5%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock is held by 87 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.21% of the shares, which is about 5.37 Million shares worth $27.05 Million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 7.21% or 4.2 Million shares worth $21.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 569229 shares worth $3.8 Million, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund held roughly 551.06 Thousand shares worth around $2.78 Million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.

