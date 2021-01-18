In the last trading session, 707,109 shares of the Assured Guaranty Ltd.(NYSE:AGO) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.49, and it changed around -$0.71 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.11 Billion. AGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.21, offering almost -27.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.56% since then. We note from Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 841.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 759.97 Million.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AGO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Assured Guaranty Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO): Trading Information

Although AGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $39.45 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.0545 over the last five days. On the other hand, Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGO is forecast to be at a low of $44 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +16.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) projections and forecasts

Assured Guaranty Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +66.41 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -32.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $187.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Assured Guaranty Ltd. to make $179.7 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $296Million and $96Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 87.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.5%. Assured Guaranty Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -13.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3% per year for the next five years.

AGO Dividend Yield

Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 25 – March 01, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.8. It is important to note, however, that the 2.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.83% per year.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.3% of Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares, and 96.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.48%. Assured Guaranty Ltd. stock is held by 319 institutions, with Putnam Investments LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.54% of the shares, which is about 8.52 Million shares worth $182.91 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.67% or 7.81 Million shares worth $167.79 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Putnam Equity Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4110620 shares worth $129.44 Million, making up 5.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Equity Income Fund held roughly 4.11 Million shares worth around $88.07 Million, which represents about 5.08% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored