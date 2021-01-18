In the last trading session, 460,939 shares of the Utz Brands, Inc.(NYSE:UTZ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.49, and it changed around -$0.65 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.71 Billion. UTZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.72, offering almost -5.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.25% since then. We note from Utz Brands, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 564.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 716.98 Million.

Utz Brands, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended UTZ as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Utz Brands, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ): Trading Information

Although UTZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.72 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0402 over the last five days. On the other hand, Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UTZ is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Utz Brands, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 317.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 70.59% per year for the next five years.

UTZ Dividend Yield

Utz Brands, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 05, 2020. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.23% of Utz Brands, Inc. shares, and 71.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.06%. Utz Brands, Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.27% of the shares, which is about 6.1 Million shares worth $109.11 Million.

BAMCO Inc., with 9.01% or 5.35 Million shares worth $95.77 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 4100000 shares worth $73.39 Million, making up 6.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.99 Million shares worth around $35.65 Million, which represents about 3.35% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored