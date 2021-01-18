In the last trading session, 268,037 shares of the Barnwell Industries, Inc.(NYSE:BRN) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.71, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.11 Million. BRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.68, offering almost -56.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.46% since then. We note from Barnwell Industries, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 173.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.79 Million.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BRN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Barnwell Industries, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN): Trading Information

Instantly BRN has showed a green trend with a performance of 10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.78 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.1678 over the last five days. On the other hand, Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 186.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42%. Barnwell Industries, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 61.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.17% of Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares, and 8.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.36%. Barnwell Industries, Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.05% of the shares, which is about 252.04 Thousand shares worth $214.89 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.99% or 82.07 Thousand shares worth $69.97 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 60000 shares worth $51.16 Thousand, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 44.2 Thousand shares worth around $37.69 Thousand, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.

