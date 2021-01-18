In the last trading session, 257,471 shares of the Athira Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATHA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.55, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $862.48 Million. ATHA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.79, offering almost -31.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.53% since then. We note from Athira Pharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 180.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.62 Million.

Athira Pharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ATHA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Athira Pharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 66.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATHA is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $51. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +92.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Athira Pharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 0.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.5% of Athira Pharma, Inc. shares, and 67.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.04%. Athira Pharma, Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.59% of the shares, which is about 3.11 Million shares worth $57.5 Million.

RTW Investments LP, with 8.22% or 2.67 Million shares worth $49.27 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 287287 shares worth $9.84 Million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 168.66 Thousand shares worth around $3.05 Million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.

