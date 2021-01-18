In the last trading session, 256,159 shares of the Ardmore Shipping Corporation(NYSE:ASC) were traded, and its beta was 1.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.57, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.83 Million. ASC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.92, offering almost -121.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.89% since then. We note from Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 305.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 344.55 Million.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ASC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 37.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASC is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) projections and forecasts

Ardmore Shipping Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.75 percent over the past six months and at a 142.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -487.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -135% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.93 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corporation to make $35.82 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.08 Million and $41.53 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -65%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 47.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 42.64% per year for the next five years.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares, and 87.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.03%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock is held by 129 institutions, with Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.86% of the shares, which is about 3.94 Million shares worth $14.03 Million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 6.8% or 2.26 Million shares worth $8.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 790639 shares worth $2.59 Million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 589.27 Thousand shares worth around $1.65 Million, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.

