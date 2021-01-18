In the last trading session, 803,303 shares of the Acutus Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ:AFIB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.66, and it changed around -$3.63 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $658.84 Million. AFIB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.99, offering almost -64.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.92% since then. We note from Acutus Medical, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 473.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.48 Million.

Acutus Medical, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AFIB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Acutus Medical, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.71 for the current quarter.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 46.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFIB is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +69.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Acutus Medical, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -102.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.26% of Acutus Medical, Inc. shares, and 88.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.88%. Acutus Medical, Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 19.67% of the shares, which is about 5.48 Million shares worth $163.24 Million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 15.59% or 4.34 Million shares worth $129.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1035935 shares worth $30.87 Million, making up 3.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 328.13 Thousand shares worth around $9.78 Million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.

