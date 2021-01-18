In the last trading session, 241,466 shares of the Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARQT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.63, and it changed around $0.14 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25 Billion. ARQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.88, offering almost -42.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.27% since then. We note from Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 95.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.28 Million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ARQT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.86 for the current quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT): Trading Information

Instantly ARQT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $29.74 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0167 over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 63.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARQT is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +92.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -118.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.8% per year for the next five years.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.72% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares, and 83.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.28%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Frazier Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 24.16% of the shares, which is about 10.54 Million shares worth $308.9 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.13% or 5.73 Million shares worth $167.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 858574 shares worth $23.28 Million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 818.73 Thousand shares worth around $22.2 Million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.

