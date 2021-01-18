In the last trading session, 256,823 shares of the Apyx Medical Corporation(NASDAQ:APYX) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.92, and it changed around $0.66 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $340.01 Million. APYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10, offering almost -0.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.67% since then. We note from Apyx Medical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 136.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.04 Million.

Apyx Medical Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended APYX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Apyx Medical Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX): Trading Information

Instantly APYX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.00 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.2478 over the last five days. On the other hand, Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) is 0.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 526.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -6.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APYX is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) projections and forecasts

Apyx Medical Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +81.35 percent over the past six months and at a 27.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +31.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -150% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.94 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Apyx Medical Corporation to make $8.09 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.38 Million and $5Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.8%. Apyx Medical Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -78% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.39% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares, and 51.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.34%. Apyx Medical Corporation stock is held by 75 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 3.39 Million shares worth $15.97 Million.

Archon Capital Management LLC, with 7.3% or 2.5 Million shares worth $11.78 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 843010 shares worth $6.07 Million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 842.96 Thousand shares worth around $3.97 Million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.

