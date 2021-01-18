In the last trading session, 282,113 shares of the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:AEHL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.51 Million. AEHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.31, offering almost -90.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.84% since then. We note from Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 865.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 550.15 Million.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AEHL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL): Trading Information

Although AEHL has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.18- on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.0346 over the last five days. On the other hand, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5921.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEHL is forecast to be at a low of $168 and a high of $168. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +5921.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5921.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

