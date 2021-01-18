In the last trading session, 234,262 shares of the America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.(NASDAQ:ATAX) were traded, and its beta was 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.38, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $265.19 Million. ATAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.1, offering almost -84.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.63% since then. We note from America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 234.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 263.2 Million.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ATAX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX): Trading Information

Instantly ATAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.46- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0092 over the last five days. On the other hand, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 71.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATAX is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 71.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) projections and forecasts

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +19.02 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -56.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.4%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.4%. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. earnings are expected to decrease by -29.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ATAX Dividend Yield

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04, 2020. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 5.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 8.38% per year.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.09% of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. shares, and 9.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.65%. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.09% of the shares, which is about 660.89 Thousand shares worth $2.68 Million.

U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota), with 1% or 605.43 Thousand shares worth $2.45 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

