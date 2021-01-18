In the last trading session, 271,559 shares of the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited(NASDAQ:AOSL) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.37, and it changed around -$1.23 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $723.08 Million. AOSL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.22, offering almost -10.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.49% since then. We note from Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 292.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.9 Million.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AOSL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL): Trading Information

Although AOSL has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.22 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.0187 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 428.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AOSL is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) projections and forecasts

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +165.39 percent over the past six months and at a 102.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +134.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 227.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -452.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17% per year for the next five years.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.54% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares, and 60.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.94%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stock is held by 122 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.81% of the shares, which is about 1.99 Million shares worth $25.53 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.79% or 1.47 Million shares worth $18.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 984404 shares worth $12.62 Million, making up 3.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio held roughly 742.3 Thousand shares worth around $18.44 Million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.

