In the last trading session, 268,400 shares of the Afya Limited(NASDAQ:AFYA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.73, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.21 Billion. AFYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.98, offering almost -30.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.09% since then. We note from Afya Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 220.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.15 Million.

Afya Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AFYA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Afya Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA): Trading Information

Instantly AFYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.57 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0701 over the last five days. On the other hand, Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 828.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

Afya Limited (AFYA) projections and forecasts

Afya Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +3.22 percent over the past six months and at a -2.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +42.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.52 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Afya Limited to make $74.8 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $41.13 Million and $51.88 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Afya Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -28.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.36% per year for the next five years.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.14% of Afya Limited shares, and 73.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.44%. Afya Limited stock is held by 89 institutions, with BAMCO Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.92% of the shares, which is about 3.11 Million shares worth $84.8 Million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with 5.77% or 2.6 Million shares worth $70.74 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Baron Global Advantage Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1350321 shares worth $36.78 Million, making up 3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Global Advantage Fund held roughly 1.31 Million shares worth around $35.62 Million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.

