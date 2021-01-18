In the last trading session, 918,056 shares of the AdaptHealth Corp.(NASDAQ:AHCO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.23, and it changed around -$0.16 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.61 Billion. AHCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.76, offering almost -6.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.36% since then. We note from AdaptHealth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 690.71 Million.

AdaptHealth Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AHCO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO): Trading Information

Although AHCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $38.63 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0239 over the last five days. On the other hand, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHCO is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $323.07 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. to make $456.58 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $149.54 Million and $191.44 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 116%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 138.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AdaptHealth Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 130.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.58% per year for the next five years.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.97% of AdaptHealth Corp. shares, and 53.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.76%. AdaptHealth Corp. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Assured Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 3.65 Million shares worth $79.55 Million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 2.14% or 1.89 Million shares worth $41.33 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 797795 shares worth $17.4 Million, making up 0.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 754.79 Thousand shares worth around $20.61 Million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.

