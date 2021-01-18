In the last trading session, 211,030 shares of the Accel Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE:ACEL) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.4, and it changed around -$0.41 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01 Billion. ACEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.11, offering almost -45.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.81% since then. We note from Accel Entertainment, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 228.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 384.3 Million.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ACEL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL): Trading Information

Although ACEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.00 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0019 over the last five days. On the other hand, Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.38, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACEL is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Accel Entertainment, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -177.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.68% per year for the next five years.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.86% of Accel Entertainment, Inc. shares, and 65.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.02%. Accel Entertainment, Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.13% of the shares, which is about 6.65 Million shares worth $71.19 Million.

Light Street Capital Management, LLC, with 5.04% or 4.7 Million shares worth $50.34 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1519747 shares worth $16.28 Million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.28 Million shares worth around $13.67 Million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.

