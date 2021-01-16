In last trading session, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw 474,587 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.27 trading at -$0.09 or -2.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.7 Million. That closing price of ZKIN’s stock is at a discount of -14.68% from its 52-week high price of $3.75 and is indicating a premium of 80.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.651. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.68%, in the last five days ZKIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $3.55-7 price level, adding 7.89% to its value on the day. ZK International Group Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 26.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.66% in past 5-day. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) showed a performance of 46.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 124.75 Million shares which calculate 98.23 days to cover the short interests.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for ZK International Group Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZKIN for having 405.37 Thousand shares of worth $486.45 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 35.69 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.82 Thousand.

