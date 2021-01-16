In last trading session, Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) saw 342,610 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.21 trading at $0.31 or 1.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $491.94 Million. That closing price of MOV’s stock is at a discount of -2.78% from its 52-week high price of $21.8 and is indicating a premium of 61.72% from its 52-week low price of $8.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 287.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 209.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Movado Group, Inc. (MOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.45 in the current quarter.

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.48%, in the last five days MOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 15 when the stock touched $21.80- price level, adding 2.71% to its value on the day. Movado Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.31% in past 5-day. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) showed a performance of 22.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -5.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -5.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.7% for stock’s current value.

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

MOV Dividends

Movado Group, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 24 and March 29, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.49%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.59%.

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 197 institutions for Movado Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MOV for having 2.43 Million shares of worth $24.1 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.22 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.16 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Tributary Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1070959 shares of worth $17.8 Million or 6.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 501.72 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.99 Million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored