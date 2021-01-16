In last trading session, VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) saw 704,911 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.54 trading at -$0.71 or -3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $515.41 Million. That closing price of VOXX’s stock is at a discount of -11.28% from its 52-week high price of $23.97 and is indicating a premium of 91.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 958.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 388.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VOXX International Corporation (VOXX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.19%, in the last five days VOXX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $23.97- price level, adding 10.14% to its value on the day. VOXX International Corporation’s shares saw a change of 68.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.33% in past 5-day. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) showed a performance of 70.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 598.26 Million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.3 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -75.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -75.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -75.39% for stock’s current value.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96 institutions for VOXX International Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at VOXX for having 3.53 Million shares of worth $27.16 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 16.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.57 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.09 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 558673 shares of worth $4.3 Million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 454.48 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.8 Million in the company or a holder of 2.1% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored