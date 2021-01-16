In last trading session, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw 507,124 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.38 trading at $0.04 or 1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $136.75 Million. That closing price of EGY’s stock is at a discount of -5.88% from its 52-week high price of $2.52 and is indicating a premium of 70.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 410.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 669.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.71%, in the last five days EGY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 15 when the stock touched $2.42-1 price level, adding 1.65% to its value on the day. VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.88% in past 5-day. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) showed a performance of 53.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 230.67 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -102.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63 institutions for VAALCO Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EGY for having 3.93 Million shares of worth $3.93 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 3.68 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.68 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1469131 shares of worth $1.47 Million or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 745.16 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $745.16 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.3% of company’s stock.

