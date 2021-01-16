In last trading session, Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC) saw 468,462 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at -$0.16 or -10.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.85 Million. That closing price of TGC’s stock is at a discount of -213.67% from its 52-week high price of $4.36 and is indicating a premium of 73.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 519.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tengasco, Inc. (TGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -10.32%, in the last five days TGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the stock touched $1.61 price level, adding 13.66% to its value on the day. Tengasco, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.21% in past 5-day. Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC) showed a performance of 14.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 157.69 Million shares which calculate 102.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $140 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9971.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $140 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +9971.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9971.94% for stock’s current value.

Tengasco, Inc. (TGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -198.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Tengasco, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TGC for having 206.79 Thousand shares of worth $170.06 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 74.28 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.08 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 47328 shares of worth $38.92 Thousand or 0.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.66 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $55.06 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.

