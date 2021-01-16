In last trading session, Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) saw 527,762 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at -$0.04 or -3.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $191.78 Million. That closing price of STG’s stock is at a discount of -141.23% from its 52-week high price of $2.75 and is indicating a premium of 40.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 472.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 93.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunlands Technology Group (STG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.39%, in the last five days STG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 15 when the stock touched $1.19 price level, adding 4.2% to its value on the day. Sunlands Technology Group’s shares saw a change of 4.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.59% in past 5-day. Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) showed a performance of 6.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.06 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.35 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $77.02 Million in the next quarter that will end in Mar 2021. Company posted $76.62 Million and $82.36 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -3% while estimating it to be -6.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for Sunlands Technology Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at STG for having 2.69 Million shares of worth $4.54 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 20.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc, which was holding about 1.99 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.36 Million.

