In last trading session, Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) saw 597,525 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.48 trading at -$0.21 or -2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $767.16 Million. That closing price of RUBY’s stock is at a discount of -44.51% from its 52-week high price of $13.7 and is indicating a premium of 64.66% from its 52-week low price of $3.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 396.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.49 in the current quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.17%, in the last five days RUBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $10.09- price level, adding 6.05% to its value on the day. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.52% in past 5-day. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) showed a performance of 21.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.32 Million shares which calculate 9.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +195.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -68.35% for stock’s current value.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -85.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 138 institutions for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at RUBY for having 38.3 Million shares of worth $191.87 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 47.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 10.23 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.24 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4400257 shares of worth $27.59 Million or 5.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.53 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.68 Million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.

