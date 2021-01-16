In last trading session, Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) saw 622,907 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.9 trading at -$1.38 or -7.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $133.53 Million. That closing price of NBAC’s stock is at a discount of -27.04% from its 52-week high price of $22.74 and is indicating a premium of 45.81% from its 52-week low price of $9.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 680.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.16%, in the last five days NBAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jan 11 when the stock touched $21.45- price level, adding 16.55% to its value on the day. Newborn Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 3.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.5% in past 5-day. Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) showed a performance of 29.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 289.98 Million shares which calculate 261.24 days to cover the short interests.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for Newborn Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the top institutional holder at NBAC for having 725Thousand shares of worth $7.24 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 615Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.14 Million.

On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 33225 shares of worth $328.93 Thousand or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.81 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $265.42 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.

