In last trading session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw 789,677 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $172.81 trading at -$3.31 or -1.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.19 Billion. That closing price of EDU’s stock is at a discount of -8.46% from its 52-week high price of $187.43 and is indicating a premium of 40.97% from its 52-week low price of $102.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 888.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 29 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.88%, in the last five days EDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jan 11 when the stock touched $182.73 price level, adding 5.43% to its value on the day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.83% in past 5-day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) showed a performance of 6.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.24 Million shares which calculate 4.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $200.34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $179 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $225. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.58% for stock’s current value.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.16% while that of industry is 10.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -5.6% in the current quarter and calculating 12.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $885.6 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.14 Billion in the next quarter that will end on February 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.34%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 768 institutions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at EDU for having 6.97 Million shares of worth $1.04 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, which was holding about 6.63 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $991.89 Million.

On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2644390 shares of worth $424.11 Million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.11 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $337.84 Million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored