In last trading session, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) saw 789,667 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.18 trading at -$0.38 or -6.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $168.07 Million. That closing price of NMCI’s stock is at a discount of -11% from its 52-week high price of $5.75 and is indicating a premium of 89.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 710.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 325.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.83%, in the last five days NMCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $5.75-9 price level, adding 9.91% to its value on the day. Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s shares saw a change of 26.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.46% in past 5-day. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) showed a performance of 46.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.72 Million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -3.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.47% for stock’s current value.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mangrove Partners is the top institutional holder at NMCI for having 3.31 Million shares of worth $3.43 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 2.24 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.32 Million.

