In last trading session, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw 674,848 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.36 trading at -$3.97 or -9.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.22 Billion. That closing price of MAXN’s stock is at a discount of -12.43% from its 52-week high price of $40.88 and is indicating a premium of 67.6% from its 52-week low price of $11.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 678.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 710.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.16 in the current quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -20.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -50.5% for stock’s current value.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $238.83 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $228.35 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 69.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 164 institutions for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the top institutional holder at MAXN for having 2.11 Million shares of worth $35.84 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.09 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.49 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1304753 shares of worth $37.02 Million or 6.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 660.07 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.69 Million in the company or a holder of 3.1% of company’s stock.

