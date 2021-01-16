In last trading session, MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) saw 763,523 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.43 trading at -$1.4 or -7.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.74 Billion. That closing price of MAG’s stock is at a discount of -24.8% from its 52-week high price of $23 and is indicating a premium of 79.16% from its 52-week low price of $3.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 635.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 616.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.06%, in the last five days MAG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jan 11 when the stock touched $20.98- price level, adding 12.15% to its value on the day. MAG Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of -10.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.2% in past 5-day. MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) showed a performance of 13.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.65 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.58. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.11% for stock’s current value.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 177 institutions for MAG Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at MAG for having 3.62 Million shares of worth $58.83 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.28 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.35 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and First Eagle Gold Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4033083 shares of worth $82.76 Million or 4.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.28 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $55.58 Million in the company or a holder of 3.47% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored