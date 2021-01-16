In last trading session, KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) saw 624,362 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.96 trading at -$0.16 or -2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $69.44 Million. That closing price of KMPH’s stock is at a discount of -270.47% from its 52-week high price of $22.08 and is indicating a premium of 88.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 937.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.61%, in the last five days KMPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $6.27-4 price level, adding 4.94% to its value on the day. KemPharm, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.43% in past 5-day. KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) showed a performance of -59.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.43 Million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for KemPharm, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Iowa State Bank is the top institutional holder at KMPH for having 2.75 Thousand shares of worth $24.84 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

