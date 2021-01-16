In last trading session, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) saw 439,444 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.52 trading at $1.81 or 2.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.48 Billion. That closing price of SNX’s stock is at a discount of -4.43% from its 52-week high price of $91.4 and is indicating a premium of 75.77% from its 52-week low price of $21.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 587.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 617.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SYNNEX Corporation (SNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.67 in the current quarter.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.11%, in the last five days SNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the stock touched $91.40- price level, adding 4.25% to its value on the day. SYNNEX Corporation’s shares saw a change of 7.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.71% in past 5-day. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) showed a performance of 7.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 721.93 Million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $101 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $95 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $108. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.55% for stock’s current value.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SYNNEX Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +43.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -43.35% while that of industry is -3.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -48.8% in the current quarter and calculating 6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -18.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.68 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.13 Billion in the next quarter that will end on May 01, 2021. Company posted $5.26 Billion and $5.17 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -11.1% while estimating it to be -0.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.23%

SNX Dividends

SYNNEX Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 26, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.93%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.8 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.06%.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 475 institutions for SYNNEX Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNX for having 5.22 Million shares of worth $731.25 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.85 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $539.4 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2659325 shares of worth $350.07 Million or 5.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $187.71 Million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.

