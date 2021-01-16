In last trading session, Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) saw 197,844 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.85 trading at -$0.15 or -1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $384.39 Million. That closing price of SPKE’s stock is at a discount of -4.33% from its 52-week high price of $11.32 and is indicating a premium of 51.61% from its 52-week low price of $5.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 236.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 160.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.36%, in the last five days SPKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $11.32- price level, adding 4.18% to its value on the day. Spark Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.44% in past 5-day. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) showed a performance of 11.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.19 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -26.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -26.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.27% for stock’s current value.

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $184.7 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $219.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in Mar 2021. Company posted $177.81 Million and $207.09 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.9% while estimating it to be 5.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 70.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 103.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SPKE Dividends

Spark Energy, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 04, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 6.59%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.88%.

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108 institutions for Spark Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SPKE for having 1.09 Million shares of worth $9.11 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 969.7 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.07 Million.

On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 450000 shares of worth $3.74 Million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 396Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.29 Million in the company or a holder of 2.71% of company’s stock.

