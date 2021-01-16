In last trading session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw 704,870 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.7 trading at -$0.41 or -9.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.43 Million. That closing price of MFH’s stock is at a discount of -60.54% from its 52-week high price of $5.94 and is indicating a premium of 72.97% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 708.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -9.98%, in the last five days MFH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $4.35-1 price level, adding 14.94% to its value on the day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.72% in past 5-day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) showed a performance of 26.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59.9 Million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 123% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at MFH for having 41.85 Thousand shares of worth $91.24 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 33.03 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.99 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored