In last trading session, IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw 471,737 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.13 trading at $0.73 or 6.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.99 Million. That closing price of IKNX’s stock is at a discount of -43.76% from its 52-week high price of $16 and is indicating a premium of 74.57% from its 52-week low price of $2.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.97%, in the last five days IKNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 15 when the stock touched $16.00- price level, adding 30.47% to its value on the day. IKONICS Corporation’s shares saw a change of 11.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.05% in past 5-day. IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) showed a performance of 79.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.89 Million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -684.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for IKONICS Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) is the top institutional holder at IKNX for having 3Thousand shares of worth $10.71 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 1.3 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.64 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 926 shares of worth $3.31 Thousand or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 237 shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.36 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

