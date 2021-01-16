In last trading session, GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) saw 307,015 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.91 trading at -$0.21 or -1.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $782.51 Million. That closing price of GPRK’s stock is at a discount of -59.95% from its 52-week high price of $20.65 and is indicating a premium of 57.86% from its 52-week low price of $5.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 244.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 135.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GeoPark Limited (GPRK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.6%, in the last five days GPRK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 15 when the stock touched $13.63- price level, adding 5.28% to its value on the day. GeoPark Limited’s shares saw a change of -0.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.62% in past 5-day. GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) showed a performance of 5.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 83.36 Million shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +54.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.25% for stock’s current value.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GPRK Dividends

GeoPark Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 05 and November 05, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.66%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.08 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71 institutions for GeoPark Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Compass Group LLC is the top institutional holder at GPRK for having 6.03 Million shares of worth $44.4 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 4.21 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.98 Million.

On the other hand, Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd and Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 803365 shares of worth $7.33 Million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 400.1 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.65 Million in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.

