In last trading session, Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) saw 322,353 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.95 trading at -$0.28 or -4.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.73 Million. That closing price of DSS’s stock is at a discount of -162.18% from its 52-week high price of $15.6 and is indicating a premium of 37.98% from its 52-week low price of $3.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 261.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.49%, in the last five days DSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the stock touched $6.69-1 price level, adding 11.06% to its value on the day. Document Security Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.03% in past 5-day. Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) showed a performance of 10.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 447.17 Million shares which calculate 197.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 135.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +135.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 135.29% for stock’s current value.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.79 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.26 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $6.96 Million and $5Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -2.4% while estimating it to be -14.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -230.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for Document Security Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at DSS for having 50Thousand shares of worth $228Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, which was holding about 25.82 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $117.73 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 18331 shares of worth $83.59 Thousand or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.5 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $93.98 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.3% of company’s stock.

