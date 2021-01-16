In last trading session, Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw 473,264 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.9 trading at -$0.77 or -2.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.4 Billion. That closing price of DEN’s stock is at a discount of -7.53% from its 52-week high price of $30 and is indicating a premium of 99.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 607.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 415.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Denbury Inc. (DEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +29.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 25.45% for stock’s current value.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $202.35 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $190.48 Million in the next quarter that will end in Mar 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.6%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67 institutions for Denbury Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at DEN for having 15.18 Million shares of worth $267.1 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 30.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP, which was holding about 7.61 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.96 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and American High-Income Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3314617 shares of worth $54.99 Million or 6.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.35 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $41.3 Million in the company or a holder of 4.69% of company’s stock.

