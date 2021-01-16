In last trading session, Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) saw 898,783 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.74 trading at -$0.69 or -4.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $261.23 Million. That closing price of CGRO’s stock is at a discount of -29.18% from its 52-week high price of $17.75 and is indicating a premium of 29.77% from its 52-week low price of $9.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 982.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.78%, in the last five days CGRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the stock touched $15.51- price level, adding 11.41% to its value on the day. Collective Growth Corporation’s shares saw a change of -3.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.08% in past 5-day. Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) showed a performance of 15.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 912.99 Million shares which calculate 869.51 days to cover the short interests.

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Collective Growth Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc is the top institutional holder at CGRO for having 2Million shares of worth $19.71 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Linden Advisors LP, which was holding about 900Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.87 Million.

On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 150300 shares of worth $1.48 Million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.37 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $455.8 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.3% of company’s stock.

