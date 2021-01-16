In last trading session, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw 404,170 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.47 trading at -$0.54 or -6.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13 Billion. That closing price of CANG’s stock is at a discount of -87.42% from its 52-week high price of $14 and is indicating a premium of 43.78% from its 52-week low price of $4.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 459.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 286.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cango Inc. (CANG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.74%, in the last five days CANG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $8.07-7 price level, adding 7.43% to its value on the day. Cango Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.33% in past 5-day. Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) showed a performance of 1.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.91 Million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.6 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -11.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -11.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.65% for stock’s current value.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cango Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +49.4% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -33.33% while that of industry is 19.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.4% in the current quarter and calculating 700% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.11%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Cango Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SC China Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at CANG for having 3.64 Million shares of worth $20.18 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 84.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 25.58 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $141.99 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored