In last trading session, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) saw 403,671 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.9 trading at $0.01 or 0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.43 Million. That closing price of CANF’s stock is at a discount of -55.26% from its 52-week high price of $2.95 and is indicating a premium of 43.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 492.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 469.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 163.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +163.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 163.16% for stock’s current value.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250Million in the next quarter that will end in Mar 2021. Company posted $1.15 Million and $192Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -78.3% while estimating it to be 30.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 62.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at CANF for having 17.3 Thousand shares of worth $30.62 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Envestnet Asset Management, which was holding about 14.2 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.13 Thousand.

